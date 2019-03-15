Shop Our Favorites From Reebok x Victoria Beckham

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 3:00 AM
If Victoria Beckham signs her name to it, we're already into it.
The celeb designer has already proven to us, time and time again, that she knows fashion, and there's no sense in not listening to her. If you don't already know, the pro has a standing fitness collab with Reebok and it's good—full of minimalist leggings and sports bras we can't get enough of. Even more exciting though is the all-new Reebok x Victoria Beckham Bolton Sock Lo sneaker, which happens to be officially available on Reebok.com now.
Like we said, it's all chic stuff you'll want to own, so if you don't own any of it, now's the time. And don't forget to scoop up the sneaker before it's all sold out.
This rad sneaker is the newest addition to the collection. In fact, it just launched today.
This high-fashion sock-sneaker hybrid is a statement look we can get on board with.
We love a pair of black leggings with a bright orange waistband detail.
For a little warmth (and style) this signature beanie will do the trick.
A bright orange sports bra is just the pop of color your fitness look was missing.
A fitted ribbed crop top is one way to slay at the gym.
No matter the occasion, classic crewneck sweatshirt is always a strong choice.
You can never have too many heather gray leggings.
This hooded top is a chic way to layer up.
This easy-to-pack jacket makes the perfect travel companion.
Victoria wears orange workout tights, so we wear orange workout tights.
A bomber jacker is an easy way dress up any outfit—from leggings to jeans.
Fact: White-hot leggings are a surprisingly flattering option.
This zip-up crop top makes us want to work out, almost.
We've never met a seamless sports bra we didn't like.
These khaki joggers are our kind of casual.
