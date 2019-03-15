by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 6:00 AM
Parenting one kid is already full-time job. So how about three?
"Let's talk about mom life!" exclaims host Carissa Culiner—who audiences probably recognize from E!'s Daily Pop—at the start of Mom2Mom's second episode. Last week, Carissa sat down with Jana Kramer to trade anecdotes about what it's like to take care of a baby boy for the first time. This week, she's hanging out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, who's also an accountability coach and mother of three.
On the topic of "mom life," Carissa notes that Teddi is the first stepmother to appear on Mom2om and wonders if her guest was nervous to fill that role for her and Edwin Arroyave's oldest, 10-year-old Isabella. "Is there any kind of cautions you have to take?" she asks. But the horseback riding champ tells her it's simple:
"I think as long as you're showing a child love and as long as you're a good person and you're inclusive, that's really all you can do," says Teddi. "My kids know Bella as their sister. That's it, you know?"
Jana Kramer & Carissa Culiner Get Very Candid About Parenting a Baby Boy During E!'s Mom2Mom Premiere!
The TV personality goes on to explain that she tries to practice down-to-earth parenting pretty much across the board. "Are you trying to raise your kids differently than you thought you would before you were going to be on the show?" Carissa asks her. And even though Teddi says she and Edwin do make a concerted effort to teach their kids the value of hard work, she admits her 6-year-old daughter Slate (who has appeared on the RHOBH) still tells her friends that "sometimes during the year [she's] famous."
Hear more of the ladies' conversation—and check out their truly impressive multitasking capabilities during the "Keeping Up With Teddi" segment—in the video above!
Carissa's Mom2Mom series returns to YouTube next Friday with another Hollywood mom!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?