Chance the Rapper Reveals He and His Wife Are Expecting Baby No. 2 Days After Wedding

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 12:53 PM

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley

Instagram

Chance the Rapper is going to be a daddy times two!

His wife Kirsten Corley took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she and her new hubby are expecting their second child. She made the announcement by sharing a photo of herself in a yellow bikini, cradling the growing baby bump. Kirsten captioned the pic, "Oh yeah, we're pregnant."

Chance followed up her announcement by revealing that their bundle of joy is yet another baby girl! "New baby droppin September," he joked on Instagram

The newlyweds are keeping the celebrations going by sharing the news days after they said their "I Do's." 

Over the weekend, the rapper wed his longtime girlfriend in a grand wedding at the Pelican Hill resort. Family and friends like Kanye Westand Kim Kardashiangathered to celebrate the newlyweds, who later jetted off to a seaside location for a romantic honeymoon.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

The fairy tale nuptials were made even sweeter by the presence of their 3-year-old daughter Kensli, who is going to be a big sister in just a few months!

To see some of Kensli's cutest moments with her mom and dad, check out the gallery below!

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Three Peas In a Pod

"No matter what we are, we're always family," the rapper says alongside a candid photo.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Daddy & Me

Kensli clearly has her dad wrapped around her itty bitty finger.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Head Over Heels

It was truly love at first sight when he met "the prettiest girl I ever seen" at the age of nine. 

Article continues below

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Wakanda Forever

Kensli has no reason to fear anything when her mom, dad and the Black Panther star around.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Divine Love

"Thank you Father, I know your grace so well through this woman," Chance captions the photo of him and his bride.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Say Cheese!

In honor of Kristen's birthday, Chance shared a photo reel of his favorite moments with the bride-to-be, which he captions: "From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I'm forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe."

Article continues below

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, Instagram

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

On the Shoulders of Giants

The rapper and his daughter are thick as thieves. 

Chance The Rapper, Instagram, Engagement, Kirsten Corley

Instagram

Making Things Official

She said yes! The hip hop star proposes to his leading lady during a Fourth of July family gathering in 2018. 

Chance The Rapper

Instagram

Like Father, Like Daughter

Little Kensli rocks her proud pops' signature "3" cap. 

Article continues below

Chance The Rapper, Kirsten Corley

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Too Fly

Chance and Kirsten get glitzy for a night out during New York Fashion Week in 2018. 

Congratulations to Kirsten and Chance!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

