Pour one out for Rita Moreno. Despite the best efforts of the One Day at a Time stars and executive producers, Netflix canceled the beloved sitcom after three seasons on the streaming service.

The reimagining of Norman Lear's classic sitcom of the same name was produced by Sony Picture, not Netflix.

"We've made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season," Netflix said in multi-tweet statement on Twitter.