Joe Giudice is saying goodbye to prison.

Earlier this morning, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's federal prison sentence for committing fraud came to an end.

But before he enjoys any type of freedom, the 46-year-old must remain in federal custody—now by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He will be transferred to an immigration detention center, where he will await a ruling about his possible deportation to his native Italy.

"Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees," his family's attorney James Leonard Jr. told E! News. "His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Giudice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him."

While the legal process is far from over, some may be wondering how Joe and his wife Teresa Giudice got into such a serious situation. We may be able to help.