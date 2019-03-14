ABC is unleashing the Beast—the Hannah Beast, that is.

During The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special on Tuesday night, the franchise officially named their next lead: Hannah Brown (aka Alabama Hannah or Hannah Beast) is the Bachelorette. (And they already unleashed the identities of all of her suitors, too!)

Hannah, 24, was widely considered the frontrunner for the gig after her relatable and self-professed "hot mess" turn on Colton Underwood's season. But she was just one of five women being considered to be ABC's leading lady for The Bachelorette's 15th season.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Robert Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, revealed who really was in contention to land the gig.

"We had an embarrassment of riches in terms of potential leads," Mills said, "and this is probably the widest field we've had yet."

While women from previous seasons were rumored to be in the mix (especially Danielle Maltby), Mills confirmed that aside from Hannah, the four other women they met with were all from Colton's season.