Watch out Colton Underwood! It's time for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to play Bachelor. In Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are looking for love.

The new show features 20 contestants who will face off in hopes of winning the love of Vinny and Pauly. The boys get to decide who stays and who gets a cab home, but it's the ladies who decide who they're competing for. In a release, MTV said this twist makes Double Shot at Love a "reality-dating show unlike any other."