R. Kelly, Michael Jackson and the Fans Who'll Never Give Up the Faith

We are truly living in the age of celebrity worship.

It's not hard to see why. These beautiful people are responsible for creating the content we crave, the films we'll watch over and over, the soundtracks to our lives. And their personal lives always just seem to be that much more interesting than our own. It's easy to be enamored and enthralled by the dramatic goings on in the lives of rich and famous. In fact, it's practically expected.

But what happens when that adoration gives way to fanaticism? And when that fanaticism keeps us from being able to see our faves as anything less than the heroes we've built them up to be, regardless of any and all evidence that argues otherwise? In the cases of Michael Jackson and R. Kelly, we're finding out in real time.