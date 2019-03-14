Dylan Sprouse could not be prouder of girlfriend Barbara Palvin for becoming Victoria's Secret's newest Angel.

The company and the 25-year-old Hungarian model announced the news on Thursday. An Angel is a Victoria's Secret brand ambassador, and Palvin now joins the likes of Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, and Lily Aldridge, plus alumni such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Tyra Banks. Palvin had walked the runway in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2012 and again last year.

"The missus has a big announcement, officially a VS angel!" Sprouse wrote on Instagram. "Proud of all the work you've done leading up to this and here's to more years of success and a little less Ben and Jerry's ice cream."

"The missus? Do I heard wedding bells??" a fan asked, to which he responded, "all ya'll need to chill."