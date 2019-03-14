Why Ben Affleck Loves His Massive Phoenix Tattoo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 7:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ben Affleck, back tattoo, Hawaii

BACKGRID

Ben Affleck cares not about your shade of his giant phoenix back tattoo. 

The actor, who stars in the new Netflix movie Triple Frontier, had debuted his colorful ink in late 2015, months after he and ex-wife Jennifer Garnerannounced their split. On the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Affleck discussed his tattoo and the "not-so-much-positive" media attention it has received.

"It's a phoenix," Affleck said. 

"Rising from your ass," Ellen DeGeneres added.

"Yes, it's a phoenix rising from my ass," Affleck said. "And I was about to say it represents something really important to me, but you know what? Maybe just, we'll skip that. It's meaningful to me. I like it."

"So [the paparazzi] got a picture of my tattoo," he said. "And yeah, the sentiment ran, you know, against, which I think- I love my tattoo. I'm very happy with it."

Photos

Guess the Celebrity Tattoo!

When Affleck's tattoo was first revealed to the world, a source told E! News that the ink was real, but the actor himself told Extra months later that it was "fake for a movie."

Garner weighed in on his back tattoo in 2016.

"You know what we would say in my hometown about that? 'Bless his heart,'" Garner told Vanity Fair. "A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes."

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Tattoos , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Ellen DeGeneres , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ciara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's TV Characters Both Participated in School Scams

Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt, Noah Centineo

Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt and More Stars to Appear at 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Simone Biles

13 Times Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Was Kickass Both On and Off the Mat

Barbara Palvin, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dylan Sprouse Sweetly Congratulates Barbara Palvin on Becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel

Top Chef

Top Chef Season 16 Finalists Reveal What You Didn't See on TV

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty to Disorderly Conduct Charges in Alleged Falsified Attack Case

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.