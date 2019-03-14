With no more public engagements currently on the calendar, it seems Meghan Markle is in the home stretch of her pregnancy.

It's no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, but the little one's arrival seems imminent now that the American star's public calendar has seemingly lightened up.

The public last spotted the mom-to-be on Monday, when she stepped out for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey along with other members of the royal family. Earlier in the day, she and Harry visited Canada House in London for an event with Canadians living in the U.K.