Mark Ruffalo Now Knows You're Comparing Him to Noah Centineo

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:57 AM

You're not the only one who thinks Noah Centineo resembles a younger Mark Ruffalo.

The 51-year-old latter star, who reprises his role of the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, addressed the comparisons made between him and the 22-year-old To All the Boys I Loved Before star in an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"Have you ever heard- do you know Noah? This is Noah Centineo right here," host Jimmy Fallon said, holding up a photo of the younger star.

"I wish I was that good-looking," Ruffalo said, joking, "He might be able to play my dad one day."

"He's way better-looking than I was," he continued. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

A photo of a teenage Ruffalo was then shown.

People don't just compare Ruffalo and Centineo's looks; many think the two also sound alike.

Centineo said in a video that aired during the Tonight Show interview that casting directors are always comparing him to Ruffalo.

"I even think I am Mark Ruffalo, and space and time is just a weird thing that we can't understand," he joked.

