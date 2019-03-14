Surprise! The Bachelorette Reveals All of Hannah Brown's Season 15 Men

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 5:59 AM

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Fifteen seasons in and The Bachelorette is breaking from tradition. After introducing five of Hannah Brown's contestants, ABC released photos and basic info for the remainder of the season 15 hopefuls on Facebook. The official cast announcement came after multiple leaks about the men vying for Hannah's affection.

Hannah already handed out one rose during The Bachelor's live finale—it went to Cam—but she's going 32 other men looking to win her heart.

Meet the season 15 contestants below.

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Hannah B. as the New Bachelorette

Bachelorette, Contestant, Tyler G

ABC

Tyler G.

Tyler, 28, is from Boca Raton, Florida.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Tyler C

ABC

Tyler C.

Tyler, 26, is from Jupiter, Florida.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Thomas S

ABC

Thomas S.

Thomas, 27, is from Southfield, Michigan.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Scott A

ABC

Scott A.

28-year-old Scott is from Chicago.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Ryan S

ABC

Ryan S.

Ryan, 25, is from Philadelphia.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Peter W

ABC

Peter W.

Peter, 27, is from Westlake Village in California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Mike J

ABC

Mike J.

Mike, 31, is from San Antonio, Texas.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matteo V

ABC

Matteo V.

Matteo is from Atlanta and is 25.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt S

ABC

Matt S.

Matt, 23, is from Newport Beach, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt D

ABC

Matt D.

Matt, 26, is from Los Gatos, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Matt D

ABC

Matt D.

Matt, 31, is from Winter Springs, Florida.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Kevin F

ABC

Kevin F.

This 27-year-old is from Manteno, Illinois.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Jonathan S

ABC

Jonathan S.

Jonathan is from Los Angeles and is 27.

Bachelorette, Contestant, John Paul J

ABC

John Paul J.

John Paul, 24, is from New Carrolton, Maryland.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joey J

ABC

Joey J.

Joey, 33, is from Bethesda, Maryland.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joe R

ABC

Joe R.

This Joe is 27 and from Staten Island, New York.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Joe B

ABC

Joe B.

Joe, 30, is from Chicago.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Jed W

ABC

Jed W.

Jed, 25, is from Nashville.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Grant E

ABC

Grant E.

Grant, 30, is from San Clemente, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Garrett B

ABC

Garrett P.

Garrett, 27, is from Birmingham, Alabama.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Dylan B

ABC

Dylan B.

Dylan is a 24-year-old from San Diego.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Devin H

ABC

Devin H.

Devin is a 27-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Daron B

ABC

Daron B.

Daron is 25 and is from Atlanta, Georgia.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Connor J

ABC

Connor J.

Connor J., 28, is from Newport Beach, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Chasen C

ABC

Chasen C.

Chasen, 30, is from Washington.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Brian B

ABC

Brian B.

Brian, 30, is from Louisville, Kentucky.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Ben G

ABC

Ben G.

Ben, 30, hails from North Carolina.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Hunter J

ABC

Hunter J.

Hunter is 24 and from Westchester, California.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Cameron A

ABC

Cam A.

The man who presented Hannah with a rap hails from Texas. Cam's also on private. His Instagram bio reads "Good Vibez Only" with fingers giving the peace sign emoji. He also got the first rose.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Dustin K

ABC

Dustin K.

Dustin gave a toast, despite claiming to be bad at toasts. Another private Instagram user, Dustin is a model from Chicago.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Luke P

ABC

Luke P.

Luke said he really wanted Hannah to be The Bachelorette…and got his wish. His Instagram appears to be private now, but his bio says, "Jesus + Nothing = Everything" and "Philippians 4:13" with a flexing emoji, face with sunglasses on emoji and thumbs up emoji."

Bachelorette, Contestant, Luke S

ABC

Luke S.

The Bachelor franchise loves having contestants with the same names. Luke S., 28, is also on private, because of course. He lives in Washington, DC and works in politics. He was a former staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bachelorette, Contestant, Connor S

ABC

Connor S.

Connor presented Hannah with a stool, so they could be on the same level. He's, 24, on social media lockdown, but lives in Dallas and works for Goldman Sachs.

Hannah, a graduate of University of Alabama and Miss Alabama USA 2018, has a degree in communications. The 24-year-old currently works as an interior designer.

She grew up in a loving home and looks to her parents as an example of the love she wants to have. At home, she's got two golden retrievers and is known to get down on the dance floor to country tunes.

The Bachelorette kicks off officially on Monday, May 13, but before that, host Chris Harrison is going on a Bachelor Nation road trip on Monday, May 6. Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever, will celebrate 15 seasons of romance and revisit some memorable dates and moments, including, as the title suggests, one big reunion.

Hannah's The Bachelorette seasons kicks off Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

