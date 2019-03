Your favorite superheroes are back.

Marvel Studios dropped its new trailer for Avengers: Endgame on Thursday and gave fans a sneak peek at the fourth film in the series.

The movie is a direct follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War. As fans will recall, Thanos (Josh Brolin) had acquired all six Infinity Stones and destroyed half of the universe's population, resulting in heroes like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and more turning to dust.

In this next chapter, Marvel shows what life has been like for the remaining heroes, which include Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). While the remaining allies try to move on, they ultimately decide to assemble once more to do "whatever it takes" to save the day. The trailer also shows a new recruit—Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).