Someone please cue up "Pomp and Circumstance" because we have a graduate on our hands.

Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter that her and John Legend's son Miles Stephens is now officially helmet-free. The Cravings cookbook author shared on social media on Dec. 3 that Miles was "getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head." She assured her followers not to "feel bad" for her son because "he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow." She was right about that!

Wednesday was a momentous occasion for the sweet 9-month-old boy. Teigen celebrated her son and praised him for being "such a trooper for 3 months of helmet." This marks his official helmet "graduation."

The 33-year-old shared a video of them snuggling on the couch and wished him a "happy helmet free day."

Miles seemed to cheer along in his own way as she repeated, "No more helmet. No more helmet!"