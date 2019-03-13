"I had been sober for months, and gradually, I had a little glass of wine here, a glass of wine there, and then having this lawsuit with my kids, I just—you know, it was the straw that broke the camel's back. I had polished off two bottles of rosé, and that still wasn't enough," Luann said.

She had even offered to pay an extra million dollars to make sure the 8,000 square foot house was hers, and her friends around the table remembered hacking into her email to cancel various transactions.

"We all realized enough was enough," Barbara Kavovit said. "We called the attorneys, I got power of attorney. Bethenny blocked calls. We blocked emails, and that was it."

"I'm glad you remember, because I don't remember a damn thing," Luann said.

Barbara said that if Luann had refused to get help, they were ready to strap her down and drag her there.

"I had to relearn in rehab the second time around that alcohol is a power greater than me," Luann explained.