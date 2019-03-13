Anthony Serrantonio
Love is in the air!
Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick shows off her darling engagement photos with fiancé Chris Larangeira.
Even though the two lovebirds have been engaged since last January, they've finally taken the next step in their wedding planning. If anything, the reality TV personality explains she's "excited" to walk down the aisle.
The bride-to-be set her eyes on a particular photographer to capture her engagement photos, which is why they didn't do it sooner. The person fit for the job? Anthony Serrantonio.
"I've been waiting for over a year to do this shoot and I wanted the right photographer for the job," the reality TV star tells E! News. "I finally found a great one! Anthony Serrantonio shoots a lot of the cast, so I knew I was in great hands."
She continues, "Chris and I have been so busy with our new house and planning our wedding. I am so excited for our wedding to finally happen."
As the 32-year-old star explains, "Good things come to those who wait." But most importantly, she says she's happy with the engagement photos.
"I love the way the pictures came out," she tells E! "Chris hates the way he looks in pictures and when I showed him these, he loved them!"
Back in 2018, the reality TV star's fiancé popped the big question. The pair were headed to Chris' house after leaving a romantic dinner when he proposed to Pivarnick. Straight out of a fairytale, she was surrounded by rose petals, where she found their initials "A" and "C" displayed in the middle.
Keep scrolling to see the couple's swoon-worthy photos.
Strike a Pose
The Jersey Shore alum tells E! News she's "excited" to walk down the aisle.
Bling Ring
Pivarnick's engagement photos wouldn't be complete without a gorgeous shot of her massive diamond ring, which includes a center stone and split shank band.
Crazy in Love
Angelina says she's glad she waited for the right photographer to take her engagement photos.
Starstruck
The two lovebirds pose for pictures in Jersey Shore, which Angelina reveals was her idea. She puts it simply, "because that is where I envisioned us being."
Smitten
"To my forever and ever," the reality TV personality writes on Instagram. Tbh, this picture couldn't display that affection more.
Love Bugs
It's safe to say her fiancé is pleased with the outcome. "Chris hates the way he looks in pictures and when I showed him these, he loved them," she says.
Love at First Sight
Can these two be any cuter?
With that, we can't wait to see what Angelina's wedding looks like.
