Who's ready to get slimed?

Well, Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt and To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo are just a few of the stars set to witness the slime fest at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. These entertainers will be heading over to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. for the star-studded show hosted by the mega-popular rapper, DJ Khaled.

Joining them for the festivities will be comedian Jason Sudeikishis fellow Saturday Night Live alum Adam Sandler, Paris Berelc, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin and YouTubers Josh Peckand David Dobrik. Please excuse while we geek out over these appearances.

And last, but certainly not least, is the cast for the new comic Shazam: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.