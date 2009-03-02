Afternoon Fix: Paul Rudd Hangs Out With His Favorite Naked Friends

by Jennifer Cady | Mon., Mar. 2, 2009 3:03 PM

Vanity Fair has anointed Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Jonah Hill "Comedy's New Legends"—so they re-created the Tom Ford smelling a naked Keira Knightley and ScarJo cover. Only with bodysuits, because Vanity Fair is into naked ladies but not the gents.

• Kanye West forgot to put clothes on the lady robot clone he built.

• John Mayer voted for himself (natch) on People's "Is John Mayer the One" for Jen Aniston poll. But he's wrong—62 percent say he's not the one for Jen. Sucks having your life decided for you by anonymous polls.

Get ready, London! Guess who's back throwing drunken fists in her dirty ballet slippers and mangy weave.

Wow, a story about Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson not fighting but cuddling and sending lovey text messages and eating sushi (wait, that doesn't sound right!).

Jennifer Aniston continues to branch out from her all-black-all-the-time phase and wear blue (gasp!) in our Big Pic gallery.

