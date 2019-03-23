Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman & McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 3:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are bound to be a good slime, er, time.

Stars made their way down the famous Nickelodeon-orange carpet at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and showed off a mix of both casual and chic looks. 

DJ Khaled takes the stage tonight as host the show, taking over the reins from John Cenawho hosted it twice. While it's unclear if baby Ashad will make a cameo onstage during the show (we can only hope), DJ Khaled will surely keep the evening interesting, hilarious and there will be plenty of major key alerts.

Avengers: Infinity War garnered the most nominations with 10 while Black Panther follows behind with five and Cardi B with four. Fans had the chance to vote in a slew of categories, including Favorite TV Drama, Favorite Funny TV Show, Favorite Movie,  Favorite Butt-Kicker, Favorite TV Judge and more.

Photos

A History of Kids' Choice Awards Celebrity Slimes

Although these stars have been strutting their stuff on the carpet, there's a high chance that their outfits may or may not be ruined later on in the night. After all, this is the home of the celebrity slime! It's pretty much inescapable. Let's hope these celebs brought an extra change of clothes or at least a towel with them tonight.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the stars arrive at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards.

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck & Asahd

Major key alert! Your Kids' Choice Awards host with the most arrives on the orange carpet with his beloved fam. 

Lana Condor, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lana Condor

The breakout star of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which is up for Favorite Movie, goes for a sporty chic look.  

Tyga, King Cairo, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tyga & King Cairo

The rapper takes his 6-year-old son out for an evening he won't soon forget. 

Article continues below

David Dobrik, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

David Dobrik

The king of YouTube could go home with the award for Favorite Social Star tonight!

JoJo Siwa, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa

Hold onto your hair bows, ladies and gents! This Nickelodeon mega-star is ready to rock. 

Caleb McLaughlin, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Caleb McLaughlin

He's all grown up! The Stranger Things actor is nominated for Favorite Male TV Star tonight.

Article continues below

Andrea Barber, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Andrea Barber

The actress arrives to the Kids' Choice Awards representing Fuller House, which is nominated for Favorite Funny TV Show. 

Sofie Dossi, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sofie Dossi

We're bending over backwards for this America's Got Talent star and contortionist's red carpet look.

Madisyn Shipman, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Madisyn Shipman

Game Shakers in the house! The actress' tropical two-piece is total summer style inspo.

Article continues below

Lisa and Lena, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Lisa & Lena

TikTok's coolest twins rock silver ensembles on the orange carpet. 

Guava Juice, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Guava Juice

All smiles here! The YouTube star and toy enthusiast gears up for a night of fun at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Elisa Maino, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elisa Maino

With an outfit so stylish and colorful, here's hoping this TikTok personality doesn't get slimed! 

Article continues below

Shelby Simmons, Jace Norman, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shelby Simmons & Jace Norman

The Favorite Male TV Star nominee and the actress pair up on the orange carpet.

Ben Azelart, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ben Azelart

All white everything! The Instagram sensation makes his way into the Galen Center.

Jayden Bartels, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jayden Bartels

With more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram, this star's fandom is sure to geek out over her Kids' Choice Awards appearance. 

Article continues below

Annie LeBlanc, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Annie LeBlanc

The 14-year-old singer steps out in a vibrant jumpsuit and strappy silver heels. 

Good luck to all the nominees!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lana Condor, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

DJ Khaled Says His Son Asahd Makes Him Better & Greater

Amy Poehler's Boys Love Seeing Uncle Chris Pratt in MCU

"Parks & Recreation" Cast Can't Imagine Not Reuniting

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: 10-Year Flashback

Alessandra Ambrosio

Party Pics: Hollywood

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.