by Lena Grossman & McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 3:55 PM
The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are bound to be a good slime, er, time.
Stars made their way down the famous Nickelodeon-orange carpet at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and showed off a mix of both casual and chic looks.
DJ Khaled takes the stage tonight as host the show, taking over the reins from John Cenawho hosted it twice. While it's unclear if baby Ashad will make a cameo onstage during the show (we can only hope), DJ Khaled will surely keep the evening interesting, hilarious and there will be plenty of major key alerts.
Avengers: Infinity War garnered the most nominations with 10 while Black Panther follows behind with five and Cardi B with four. Fans had the chance to vote in a slew of categories, including Favorite TV Drama, Favorite Funny TV Show, Favorite Movie, Favorite Butt-Kicker, Favorite TV Judge and more.
Although these stars have been strutting their stuff on the carpet, there's a high chance that their outfits may or may not be ruined later on in the night. After all, this is the home of the celebrity slime! It's pretty much inescapable. Let's hope these celebs brought an extra change of clothes or at least a towel with them tonight.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the stars arrive at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Major key alert! Your Kids' Choice Awards host with the most arrives on the orange carpet with his beloved fam.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Orange you glad to see this music icon?
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
The cast of the live-action Aladdin movie is here to grant your every wish!
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The breakout star of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which is up for Favorite Movie, goes for a sporty chic look.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Party's here! The reality TV stars bring their adorable son to the festivities.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Fresh off sparking romance rumors with Charlie Oldman, the actress goes for Old Hollywood-inspired glitz and glamour.
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The rapper takes his 6-year-old son out for an evening he won't soon forget.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hold onto your hair bows, ladies and gents! This Nickelodeon mega-star is ready to rock.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The hip-hop star attends the Kids' Choice Awards with his little girl.
Article continues below
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
The king of YouTube could go home with the award for Favorite Social Star tonight!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Mother-son moment!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
He's all grown up! The Stranger Things actor is nominated for Favorite Male TV Star tonight.
Article continues below
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
The Hills star is a ray of sunshine in a satin blouse and leather pants.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
There's only one thing to say about this celeb's preppy look: Fabulous!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actress arrives to the Kids' Choice Awards representing Fuller House, which is nominated for Favorite Funny TV Show.
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Boy band alert!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Fresh off his and Keanu Reeves' announcement that Bill & Ted 3 is a go, the actor arrives to the Kids' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
We're bending over backwards for this America's Got Talent star and contortionist's red carpet look.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Hills oozes that cool factor in a brown leather jacket and dark denim.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The viral internet celeb showcases his bold style.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Game Shakers in the house! The actress' tropical two-piece is total summer style inspo.
Article continues below
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
The viral hip-hop artist shows off his signature style on the orange carpet.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
TikTok's coolest twins rock silver ensembles on the orange carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
All white everything! The Instagram sensation makes his way into the Galen Center.
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
With an outfit so stylish and colorful, here's hoping this TikTok personality doesn't get slimed!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Favorite Male TV Star nominee and the actress pair up on the orange carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
With more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram, this star's fandom is sure to geek out over her Kids' Choice Awards appearance.
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
All smiles here! The YouTube star and toy enthusiast gears up for a night of fun at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The 14-year-old singer steps out in a vibrant jumpsuit and strappy silver heels.
Good luck to all the nominees!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?