Kacey Musgraves is giving us butterflies with her stunning ensemble at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

The "Golden Hour" singer looks visionary in an out of this world, green cocktail dress designed by Georgian fashion designer David Koma. Kacey's sleek black hair flows loosely behind her shoulders for the sixth annual award show, which is taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. People who like the look have a bit of time to wait before they can get their hands on it since the modern-looking dress came straight off the Spring/Summer 2019 runway.

Fashion and career wins keep rolling in for the star. Kacey is hot off a successful award season which saw her take home four Grammy awards, including the highly-competitive Album of the Year award. While her loyal fans had all the faith in the star's ability to take home the gold statuette, no one was more shocked to see her win than Kacey herself. Her honest and hilarious reaction to the win was so endearing it sparked a flurry of memes that even the singer couldn't help but laugh at.