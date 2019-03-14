There are best bros and then there are best Hollywood bros.

Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet have come a long ways since they were classmates at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City—otherwise known as the high school from the hit movie Fame.

While attending the same high school, Elgort and Chalamet had countless run-ins with each other.

They both played on the same high school basketball team, both had the same science teacher and both were taught by the same drama teacher, Harry Shifman, who is partially responsible for turning Elgort and Chalamet into two of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs.

"I literally would not be an actor without that man," Chalamet once shared with ABC News. "I would not be at the Oscars, I would not be nominated without him."