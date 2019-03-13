Lori Loughlin Wanted for Her Daughters What She Didn't Have: "I want them to be happy," she ET in 2016. "I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience, maybe because I didn't have that, I really want that for them."

College Wasn't Olivia Jade's Idea: When asked why she goes to college, she said on the Zach Sang Show last week, "Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn't go to college. But I'm so happy they made me go. That sounds so terrible...they didn't make me, like I was, my sister goes to the same school, and we're pretty much inseparable so it was nice, like, following in her footsteps a little bit. But I do like it."

"I feel like I would have had like weird FOMO not going to college if all my best friends from high school went and we're like texting me, telling me how it was, all the parties, the schoolwork, everything, I'd be like, "What am I missing out on?'"

But college is not the most important thing in her life.

"YouTube will always be my #1 passion," she tweeted in February. "I promise I'd way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs."

She also said she wants to follow in her father's footsteps and pursue a business career.

Lori Loughlin's Husband Was a "Baller" Who Kinda Scammed His Parents: "He didn't come from a lot, so it's cool to see that he built it all himself," Olivia Jade said on the Zach Sang Show. "He has a really crazy story in college, he like, built his whole entire brand and he wasn't actually, like, ever, I don't know if I'm supposed to say that, sorry dad, but he wasn't ever like enrolled in college, but he like, faked, his way through it. And then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought were going to college."

"That's like, such a different time," she said. "It's a cool story. He started Mossimo then, and then it sold to Target when he was, I think in early, mid-20s. He was a baller. He used to ride around in like a limo that said the Moss Lounge with all his best guy friends, like such idiots."