It's not a Bachelor finale without some colorful commentary from Andi Dorfman.

As Colton Underwood's season came to an end Tuesday night, one memorable member of Bachelor Nation decided to tune in and sound off on what she was watching.

In true Andi fashion, she kept it oh-so-real.

"Ok, I'm kind of confused because I thought she left and he jumped the fence but now they're talking. So she's back? Someone help me out here please," she shared while drinking a martini. "I still have not figured out what's going on but I figured out why you guys drink so much during these shows. It's because it's so confusing that so you might as well blame it on the alcohol."