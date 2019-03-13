A lot of prayer was involved when Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to abstain from premarital sex.

The 33-year-old singer and 30-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback wed in England in July 2016, four months after they got engaged and more than a year after they began dating for over a year. After they began their relationship, Ciara had said that she and Russell, a devout Christian, would abstain from having sex "until the deal is sealed," telling E! News that while it was "great challenge" to remain celibate, it allowed them to continue to build their friendship."

She talked about the no-premarital sex policy again in a recent interview with InStyle, published in its April 2019 issue.

"That took a lot of prayer," the singer said. "It was hard. I can't lie."