by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:00 AM
Two, four, six, eight! Evolution is coming and Nikki Bella can't wait.
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand-new Total Bellas, the twins head to Central Park for an especially celebratory leg of their pre-Evolution media tour. In the last few days leading up to WWE's historic all-women's pay-per-view program, Nikki plans a pep rally to get her and Brie Bella (not to mention the Bella Army) pumped before the big match.
"I want the most perfect, movie-feel, high-school, colorful pep rally you could ever imagine," says Nikki, describing her "vision" for the fun Bella-centric gathering. Of course, it includes: cheerleaders, mascots and a marching band to boot. And while Ronda Rousey's rising ring nemesis is itching to stop by cheer rehearsal in the new clip, her twin sister doesn't seem to be feeling the school spirit.
"It's so bizarre to me that my sister wants to have a pep rally," Brie tells the confessional camera. "You get everyone in a room all together and do what? Cheer for us? I don't know. Sounds a little stupid to me."
But Nikki is convinced Brie's lack of enthusiasm won't last too long.
"I know the minute my sister attends this [pep rally], she's gonna be like, 'Damn, Nicole. You were so right. Pep rallies are freakin' sick and we should do them all the time.' And I'm gonna be like, 'Yeah, duh. I know,'" the Bella Twin says with a smile.
As for what to expect from the upcoming rally? Check out highlights from cheer practice in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
