The native of New Jersey by way of Arizona already possessed Sophie's most-desired trait in a mate. As someone who's been squarely in the spotlight since her 2011 GOT debut at age 16 it just seemed easier to date someone who got "it," the fact that her time wasn't always hers and sometimes they would need to make do with on-the-fly dates and Facetime catch-ups.

"I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world," she noted to In Style in 2017. "You realize that you're not going to see each other all the time. And you don't feel like a jerk when you're like, 'My publicist says I can't do this...'"

As for Sophie, she had the requisite easy-going nature Joe was after ("I would say she's gotta have a sense of humor and find my weird sense of humor funny," he told People of his ideal gal) and the ability to pass his patented girlfriend barometer.

"The biggest test is bringing her around friends because I have friends who are really tough about new people—we have a really tight circle," he explained to the mag months before they began dating in 2016. "You bring them around friends and see if they can handle themselves well—that's usually a good test."