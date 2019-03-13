Musgraves arrived in a chic black lace dress and was seen sipping a Casamigos tequila drink while chatting mostly with members of her team. Then, over the dinner of various Mediterranean dishes such as lamb, Greek salad, and baklava, she sat across from and chatted with Ali.

He had arrived alone and before the meal was served, he was seen mingling with guests, talking to two men, several people from the Jimmy Choo team and R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who wore different mostly blue mini dresses and jackets. The two had arrived together and were also spotted dancing together and posing for photos. If Beale Street Could Talk actress Kiki Layne, wearing a short, black and yellow color block asymmetrical tuxedo-style outfit, then joined them for a pic. The three sat next to each other at the dinner.

See photos from the event below: