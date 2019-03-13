Olivia Munn, Mahershala Ali and More Stars Attend THR's Power Stylists Dinner

by Corinne Heller & Amanda Williams | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 7:54 AM

Olivia Munn, Jessica Paster, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Munn, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves are helping to pay tribute to Hollywood stylists.

The three joined several other celebs at the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's 2019 Power Stylists Dinner at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio on Tuesday. The event coincides with the release of the magazine's 2019 Stars of Style issue, which includes their list of top 25 most influential stylists of the year. About 60 people total attended.

Munn was the first to arrive at the event and showcased a stylish look herself—a plunging shimmering teal belted mini cocktail dress with flared short sleeves and matching pumps. The X-Men actress and The Newsroom alum was accompanied by her stylist Jessica Paster, who is no. 8 on the Hollywood Reporter's list. At the dinner, the two were spotted taking selfies while sitting on a couch. Munn also posed for pics with Sandra Choi, the creative director of Jimmy Choo. 

Olivia Munn's Best Looks

Musgraves arrived in a chic black lace dress and was seen sipping a Casamigos tequila drink while chatting mostly with members of her team. Then, over the dinner of various Mediterranean dishes such as lamb, Greek salad, and baklava, she sat across from and chatted with Ali.

He had arrived alone and before the meal was served, he was seen mingling with guests, talking to two men, several people from the Jimmy Choo team and R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who wore different mostly blue mini dresses and jackets. The two had arrived together and were also spotted dancing together and posing for photos. If Beale Street Could Talk actress Kiki Layne, wearing a short, black and yellow color block asymmetrical tuxedo-style outfit, then joined them for a pic. The three sat next to each other at the dinner.

Olivia Munn, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Munn

The actress showcases a shimmering teal look.

Olivia Munn, Mahershala Ali, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Munn and Mahershala Ali

The X-Men star and The Newsroom alum poses with the Oscar winner.

Kiki Layne, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Kiki Layne

The  If Beale Street Could Talk star showcases a daring look.

Kacey Musgraves, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Kacey Musgraves

The country star showcases a black lace look.

Mahershala Ali, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali

The Oscar winner strikes a pose.

Chloe x Halle, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Chloe x Halle

The R&B duo and sisters showcase corresponding looks.

Kiki Layne, Olivia Munn, Mahershala Ali, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Munn, Mahershala Ali and Kiki Layne

The X-Men star, Oscar-winning actor and If Beale Street Could Talk actress pose for a pic.

