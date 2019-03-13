Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Olivia Munn, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves are helping to pay tribute to Hollywood stylists.
The three joined several other celebs at the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's 2019 Power Stylists Dinner at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio on Tuesday. The event coincides with the release of the magazine's 2019 Stars of Style issue, which includes their list of top 25 most influential stylists of the year. About 60 people total attended.
Munn was the first to arrive at the event and showcased a stylish look herself—a plunging shimmering teal belted mini cocktail dress with flared short sleeves and matching pumps. The X-Men actress and The Newsroom alum was accompanied by her stylist Jessica Paster, who is no. 8 on the Hollywood Reporter's list. At the dinner, the two were spotted taking selfies while sitting on a couch. Munn also posed for pics with Sandra Choi, the creative director of Jimmy Choo.
Musgraves arrived in a chic black lace dress and was seen sipping a Casamigos tequila drink while chatting mostly with members of her team. Then, over the dinner of various Mediterranean dishes such as lamb, Greek salad, and baklava, she sat across from and chatted with Ali.
He had arrived alone and before the meal was served, he was seen mingling with guests, talking to two men, several people from the Jimmy Choo team and R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who wore different mostly blue mini dresses and jackets. The two had arrived together and were also spotted dancing together and posing for photos. If Beale Street Could Talk actress Kiki Layne, wearing a short, black and yellow color block asymmetrical tuxedo-style outfit, then joined them for a pic. The three sat next to each other at the dinner.
See photos from the event below:
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Olivia Munn
The actress showcases a shimmering teal look.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Olivia Munn and Mahershala Ali
The X-Men star and The Newsroom alum poses with the Oscar winner.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Kiki Layne
The If Beale Street Could Talk star showcases a daring look.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Kacey Musgraves
The country star showcases a black lace look.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Mahershala Ali
The Oscar winner strikes a pose.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Chloe x Halle
The R&B duo and sisters showcase corresponding looks.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Olivia Munn, Mahershala Ali and Kiki Layne
The X-Men star, Oscar-winning actor and If Beale Street Could Talk actress pose for a pic.
