Lady Gaga Just Revealed She's ''Pregnant''—But It's Not What You Think

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga, Coachella

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga is expecting.... her next album!

The pop sensation and recent Oscar winner shocked her legion of Little Monsters on Tuesday when she announced #LG6, otherwise known as her sixth studio album, is most definitely on the way.

Gaga did so by making light of recent tabloid reports that have claimed she's got a bun in the oven, tweeting, "Rumors I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6." 

This marks the first time the world-famous talent has publicly acknowledged the possibility of her next big project, especially after the landslide success of A Star Is Born. Gaga lent her voice to the drama's soundtrack, and the title track "Shallow" went on to win not only an Academy Award, but a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

The 32-year-old last released an album in 2016. Joanne debuted at No. 1 and spawned smash hits "Million Reasons" and "Perfect Illusion." 

So what else is there to know about Gaga's upcoming addition to her discography? 

Photos

Lady Gaga's Biggest Moments of 2018

As it stands, not a whole lot. It's important (and super exciting) to note that several fan accounts have pointed out Gaga recently following Rihanna on Instagram, alluding to a possible collab. 

Only Gaga knows what the future holds, but until then we'll be keeping our paws up in anticipation!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Twitter , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

See Hannah G's "Bachelor" Redemption Rap

Seungri, K-Pop Scandals

From Jung Joon Young to Seungri: See the Most Shocking K-Pop Scandals

Jung Joon-Young, K-Pop Scandals

K-Pop's Most Shocking Scandals

Britney Spears Musical Is a Dream Come True

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Just Referred to Her Boyfriend Kenneth Petty as Her Husband

Courteney Cox, Coco Arquette

You Have to Hear Courteney Cox's Daughter Sing "Chasing Cars" With Snow Patrol

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.