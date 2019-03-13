EXCLUSIVE!

Riverdale's Next Musical Is Here: Get a First Look at Heathers

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

The curtains are about to open on another Riverdale musical production—let's just hope no one ends up stabbed to death again. 

Riverdale's production of Heathers: The Musical takes place next Wednesday, and E! News has your first look at the show, which appears to involve a whole bunch of colorful plaid. 

Last year's musical, Carrie, didn't go so well for either of its leading ladies. Cheryl was supposed to play the lead until her mother forbade her from participating, and then when Midge took over the role, she ended up dead thanks to the Black Hood. With as much murder as there is within the story of Heathers, we will just say we are very worried for this cast. 

Photos

The Riverdale Cast's Cutest BFF Moments

The musical is based on the 1989 film Heathers, which starred Winona RyderChristian Slater and Shannen Doherty and took place at Westerberg High, a school ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

Heathers: The Musical ran off-Broadway in New York in 2014 before rising to cult status. A PG-13 version of the show was developed for high schools, which is the version we assume we'll be seeing the kids of Riverdale High perform. 

"Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement back when the episode was announced. "And everyone is singing…"

You know what that means: Get ready to hear Cole Sprouse sing

Check out the first look photos below, along with the full cast list. 

Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

Rehearsal Time

While he isn't listed on the cast list, we know Jughead Jones will be making his musical debut, and Cole Sprouse is finally going to have to sing. He doesn't look particularly thrilled about it in this still. 

Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

Go Rottweilers

Cheryl Blossom naturally leads the Heathers in a sultry-looking routine while we're off to join the croquet club. 

Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

Don't Cross Heather Chandler

Especially when she's got a croquet mallet in hand! 

Article continues below

Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

The Heathers

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) plays Heather Chandler, Betty (Lili Reinhart) plays Heather Duke, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) plays Heather McNamara. 

Riverdale

CW

The Cast List

We still can't get over how this whole thing is sponsored by The Farm! 

Riverdale

CW

Channeling Heather

In the pic that was released alongside the musical announcement, Madelaine Petsch suits up to inform Kevin that this year's musical will be Heathers and he's the director. That episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. 

Article continues below

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. The musical episode will air next week, March 20. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Riverdale , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Andy Cohen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colton Underwood Surprised By Cassie's Would-Be Engagement Ring

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Empire Boss Addresses Jussie Smollett's Future With the Show

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman Throws Shade at Josh Murray During The Bachelor Finale

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Hannah B. as the New Bachelorette

BTS, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Kit Harington, BTS Will Make Their Saturday Night Live Debuts

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Season 15: Meet Hannah Brown's Men

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.