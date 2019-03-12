Rob Lowe Throws Shade at Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman

If there was a class in throwing shade, Rob Lowe would have passed.

Earlier today, news broke that Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among the 40 individuals who have been charged in connection with an alleged college entrance exam scheme.

Court documents obtained by E! News show that both actresses have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

While both parties are staying quiet on the allegations, Rob's son John Owen Lowe spoke out on social media.

"I studied for MONTHS for the SAT. Twice, sometimes three times a week. Tons of practice tests. Ended up taking the SAT multiple times as well. College apps were no joke... the amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible," the Stanford University grad shared on Twitter. "And let me say: I'm incredibly grateful that I had the privilege and opportunity to have a tutor and to afford practice test programs. A lot of kids don't. And to think of them losing their chance at their dream school to someone undeserving is really, really gross."