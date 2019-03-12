Well, Colton Underwood isn't a virgin anymore, but he's also not engaged. He is happy though, even if the road was a little rough.

Cassie, the girl the Bachelor star decided was the one for him, wasn't quite sure what to do or say when he showed up at her door asking her to be with him, despite how she had very recently dumped him and chosen to leave the show. She was especially alarmed as he went on about the "sacrifices" he had made, like dumping Tayshia and Hannah G despite the fact that they had not left him.

We had also totally forgotten that Cassie had no idea that Colton got so upset that he jumped over a fence and ran away, but she was still a little too shocked to fully process that when he told her about it.

"You didn't," she said, laughing.