Who else do we have Ireland to thank for bringing into our lives? The super sexy Christian Grey AKA Jamie Dornan , that's who!

Over the years, Hollywood has been infiltrated by men from across the pond and we're not mad about it. Actors like Michael Fassbender and bad boy Colin Farrell for example are exports of the lush and gorgeous land.

While you prepare to celebrate the holiday in your best green ensemble —and so you don't get pinched—grab some Irish whiskey, a green beer and your lucky charm and feast your eyes on our favorite thing about Ireland...the hunky men.

It's St. Patrick's Day and we all have a lot to be feeling lucky about thanks to some of the hot men who've hailed from the Emerald Isle. Whether it's the dreamy Irish accent that gets you excited or the devilishly handsome good looks, there's something about men who call Ireland home that make them even more attractive.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, we've rounded up the sexiest Irishmen that have taken over Hollywood recently for you to ooh and aah over so you're welcome!

Some of them might sport a kilt, and others might have accents so thick that we can barely understand them, but we still love them so, so much.

There's great Irish music, picturesque views for days and whiskey, lots and lots of whiskey that make us want to travel to Ireland, but it's the men that reside there that have us wanting to book a trip ASAP.

Of course the music scene has also been influenced by some dreamy Irishmen including Hozier and former One Direction dreamboat Niall Horan .

Tim Whitby/WireImage Jamie Dornan Oh hello, Mr. Grey! The Fifty Shades of Grey star hails from Northern Ireland and has been making us swoon since 2006 when he starred in his first film Marie Antionette. Since then the handsome fella has become a sex symbol thanks to playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Colin Farrell Colin Farrell is the Irish bad boy we all know and love. He is one of the biggest successes to come out of the Emerald Isle starring in films like, Minority Report, S.W.A.T., Crazy Heart and most recently the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Jonathan Rhys Meyers Jonathan Rhys Meyers is tall, dark and handsome and we love him so. He's been King Henry VIII on The Tudors, the sexy vampire Dracula on Dracula and most recently appeared on Vikings.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Domhnall Gleeson Come on, we had to have at least one hot redhead on this list! Domhnall Gleeson gives redheads and Irishmen everywhere a good name with his success as an actor starring in About Time, Anna Karenina, Peter Rabbit, oh and playing Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter series.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Pierce Brosnan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan! The silver fox might've grown up in England, but he was born and spent a few years in Ireland, so both countries happily have claim to the James Bond actor. No matter how old Brosnan gets he proves that he is still a major piece of eye candy and we're very happy to watch him in any film...even when he sings in Mamma Mia!.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Aidan Gillen There are a lot of hot British men that star on Game of Thrones, but Aidan Gillen is a standout Irishman that can't be ignored. The seasoned actor has also been seen in The Dark Knight Rises, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Aidan Turner Orlando Bloom might be our favorite Englishman from The Hobbit franchise, but Aidan Turner has won the spot of best Irishman in the franchise. As Kili, he made fans of the fantasy series smile every time he came on screen and proved that even dwarves can be hot.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Hozier The "Take Me to Church" singer is a total rock star and dressed in all black he scream Irish bad boy, which is OK with us.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Michael Fassbender Michael Fassbender is an German-Irish star, born in Germany raised in Ireland, and boy is he a star. The red-haired hunk is known for his roles on the Band of Brothers, playing the titular role in Steve Jobs and playing Erik Lensherr in the X-Men franchise.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac Allen Leech He might be a movie star with roles in Bohemian Rhapsody and The Imitation Game, but to us this Irish lad will always be Tom Branson, driver turned family member on Downton Abbey. Thank goodness we get to see his charming face reprise his role once again when the series gets its movie sequel this December.

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Cillian Murphy The Irish musician turned actor has striking features and an even more memorable appearance on screen. You've probably seen him in 28 Days Later..., in one of the Batman Begins films as Dr. Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow, or as Thomas Shelby on the hit series Peaky Blinders.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Daniel Day-Lewis OK, so Daniel Day-Lewis is technically British, but he does hold duel citizenship in both England and Ireland so he counts. He currently resides in Ireland as well, making him a national treasure in both countries. Not only is he a well-known theater star, but he's an Oscar-winning actor, which makes him even more attractive.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Colin O'Donoghue To us he will always be Captain Hook from Once Upon a Time, but Colin O'Donoghue is also one serious Irish dreamboat.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Niall Horan Niall Horan rose to fame as a part of the almost all British boy band One Direction, but even then he was a standout with his blonde hair and Irish roots. His accent is sexy, his voice is amazing and his style is on point. So, when he went solo, fans of Horan were over the moon.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Liam Neeson Liam Neeson is a total badass on screen especially with his role in Taken, so we're not that surprised that he's also an Irishman. His accent, fierceness and ability to play a sensitive character as well AKA his role in Love Actually make him one of the greatest actors to come from the Emerald Isle.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Colin Morgan The 33-year-old actor brought magic to the screen beginning with his role on the BBC fantasy series Merlin, and since then he's become a TV staple with gigs on The Fall and Humans. Oh, and he's pretty easy on the eyes as well.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Robert Sheehan The edgy actor looks good with his curls and with a shaved head, which makes him even easier to love. Starting on the Misfits and continuing through to his current role on The Umbrella Academy, Robert Sheehan's made it clear that he can act as well.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Chris O'Dowd Funny guy Chris O'Dowd is one of our favorite men from Ireland. We first fell in love with him in Bridesmaids and later in This Is 40 and Get Shorty. Plus, he's been everywhere lately like Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and Molly's Game.

