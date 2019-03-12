What Happened to Kate and the Baby on This Is Us?

Doesn't everybody love to wait in a waiting room?

That was the entirety of tonight's This Is Us as we sat with the Pearsons while they sat waiting for news about Kate's early labor. They did not wait patiently, and in fact by the end of the episode, it was easy to hate almost the entire family. Kevin especially was awful, apologizing at some point for being "an ass."

He was acting like an ass, but he wasn't alone. They all harassed doctors and receptionists, argued over jobs and Kevin's relapse, and got mad at Madison for just trying to cheer everybody up with donuts and keep to the birth plan she and Kate had come up with.