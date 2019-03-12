The Backstreet Boys are set to take the stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

It was just announced that the beloved group will be performing at Thursday's ceremony, as will lovelytheband, Ella Mai and Marshmello, with special guest Lauv. These talented artists join the award show's already star-studded lineup of performers, including Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, as well as Halsey, with special guests Yungblud and Travis Barker.

T-Pain will also take the stage to host the show on Thursday, during which Taylor Swift will be honored with the coveted Tour of the Year Award.