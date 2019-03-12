Like mother, like daughter.

Not only is Coco Arquette the spitting image of her famous mom, Courteney Cox, but she clearly shares her love of music, too! The Friends alum took to her Instagram to share a video of her and ex-husband David Arquette's 14-year-old daughter singing on stage alongside Snow Patrol frontman, Gary Lightbody.

The two performed one of the band's hits, "Chasing Cars," at a charity event to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. Cox's boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, plays guitar and piano in the band, so the music scene is definitely not an unfamiliar one to Cox or her daughter.