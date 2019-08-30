The wait is almost over...Kanye West is finally ready to gift us with new music.

The Grammy winner will release his latest album Jesus Is King next month, his rep confirmed to E! News. The announcement comes after wife Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday night to tease the record. "9.27.19," she wrote alongside a notebook featuring the tracklist.

According to the picture, songs on the upcoming album include "Garden," "God Is," "Sierra Canyon," "Sweet Jesus," and "Water," which he performed during his Coachella Sunday Service earlier this year.

Currently, Kanye's Sunday Service sessions are often exclusive to just the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their close friends, such as Kid Cudi, Chance the Rapper,Teyana Taylor and Sia. (It's also where North West debuted her own singing talents!) But, with Jesus Is King, it seems like everyone will get to join in on the worship from the comfort of their homes.