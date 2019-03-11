Sophie Perry is going after trolls who think they know how she should live her life.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and called out people who have been criticizing her physical appearance as well as her grieving process. Her father, Luke Perry, died suddenly on March 4 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke a few days earlier.

In her post, Sophie thanked those who have offered their condolences, but spent more time explaining to her followers why she's fed up with the hate. She explained that she's "received a lot of attention online" in the days following her father's death. While most of the comments have been positive, "some people just can't be nice."

And to those people, she has a message. "I'm here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don't mean to offend anybody, I'm also not going to cater to any one else's needs and beliefs," she wrote. "I'm 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life."