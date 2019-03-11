Nicole Richie’s 40th Birthday Shout Out to Joel Madden Is the Ultimate Throwback

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Mar. 11, 2019 2:17 PM

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

It's time to hop in a time machine because Nicole Richie is throwing it back to the early 2000s.

Richie shared a photo—an early era selfie, to be exact—of herself and her husband Joel Maddenthat they took over 10 years ago. The Simple Life star wore a silver sequin and mesh top and heavy black eyeliner while Madden rocked a black Good Charlotte tank top and a black fedora. She posted the throwback in honor of the singer's 40th birthday, which she wrote about in the caption.

"Here we are at 25 & 27. Today you're 40," she described. "Happy Birthday to my P.I.C., my ride or die, & my best friend for life @joelmadden." Richie's love for the Good Charlotte singer is clearly her "anthem."

The birthday boy praised Richie as well as his twin, Benji Madden in an Instagram birthday tribute of his own. "Happy Birthday to my partner and best friend @benjaminmadden We've been to hell and back and landed on our feet because of you and our wives," he wrote. "All my better halves. I would not be a husband or father if you didn't push me to be the better version of myself. You lead quiet and by example. I'm blessed to follow my brother."

Read

How Benji and Joel Madden Went From Bad Boy Rockers to the Most Reliable Husbands in Hollywood

Benji married Cameron Diaz in 2015. It's quite the star-studded family!

Richie and her rocker husband have been married for about 9 years, although they've been together for much longer. The two of them announced in 2007 that they were expecting their first child together. Harlow Madden was born on Jan. 11, 2008 and their second child, Sparrow Madden, arrived not long afterwards on Sept. 9, 2009.

The duo tied the knot at Richie's dad Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills home on Dec. 11, 2010. Apparently, their ceremony also somehow involved an elephant. The exact reason for it is unclear, which really makes it the elephant in the room.

The parents of two tend to share sweet photos of each other on social media mixed alongside some pictures of their respective professional endeavors.

Take a look at the gallery below to see some of their cutest moments together as a couple.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

Sun day fun day

Nicole and Joel bask in the sun during a beach day.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

Rock the vote

The parents of 2 show off their "I Voted" stickers. Even celebrities partake in doing their civic duties!

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records

Feeling catty

Nicole and Joel take a moment for a photo at a party in 2017.

Article continues below

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for VH1

When you look me in the eyes

The "Anthem" singer and his wife share a loving look at the "Candidly Nicole" Season 2 premiere in 2017.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Love fur you

The Simple Life star and musician smile at each other at the G'Day Los Angeles Gala in January 2016.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Instagram

An early selfie

The happy couple smiles for a sweet selfie that Richie snapped when they were 25 and 27-years-old.

Article continues below

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, LACMA 2013 Art + Film Gala

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for LACMA

A night out

The couple dresses to the nines in 2013.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Staying cool

Nicole and Joel show some PDA on a warm day in 2013.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party 2011

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

White hot

The Good Charlotte singer dons an all-black suit while she opts for a white outfit at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party in 2011. Nicole's large engagement ring was on full display, too.

Article continues below

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Oscars, Academy Awards 2010

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Best in show

Nicole and Joel stop and pose on the red carpet at the 2010 Oscars.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden

James Devaney/WireImage

Slam dunk for love

The two of them snuggle up at a New York Knicks basketball game in 2010.

Happy birthday, Joel and Benji!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

