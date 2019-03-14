Ariana Grande Looks Unrecognizable During Her iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Performance

FOX

Ariana Grande oozes with glamour and grace during her pre-taped performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Fans of her new album are in for a treat as the 25-year-old star performs "Needy" for the first time!

While Grande typically wears vibrant-colored ensembles, her onstage outfit is a unique choice. She still shows off her playful side, but her new look also breathes a new life into her latest style change. Skipping her usual peplum-esque dresses and thigh-high boots, she opts for something more regal and elegant.

Wearing plaid-printed pants, ankle boots and a black bralette with an oversized button-down, this is arguably Ariana's best fashion moment. And it perfectly complements her soft, sultry song "Needy," which is off her new album, Thank U, Next.

Similar to her outfit of choice, her beauty look is just as breathtaking as her get-up.

Keeping her famous contour and nude lipstick, the 25-year-old star opts for a more audacious hairstyle. She wears her illustrious high pony, but instead of having it slick-straight, she makes it more fun with a bubble design. With the bow detail, it almost looks Brigitte Bardot-inspired.

Photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

In fact, she teased her pre-taped performance beauty look on Feb. 26. Captioning her post, she wrote, "i would very much enjoy some more planet emojis next update please. i could really use a jupiter a neptune and a saturn."

Ariana Grande, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Performance

FOX

In the past, the starlet has rocked everything from disco-inspired ensembles to oversized sweaters to sexy sportswear at the star-studded event. It's clear she's taken a different route this time around.

Moreover, the "Thank U, Next" singer is nominated in seven categories, and wins the coveted Artist of the Year award and Pop Album of the Year.

The show may have ended but see the complete list of winners, here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , iHeartRadio , 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards , Music , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Garth Brooks, Chris Pratt, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bebe Rexha, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift Shuts Down Haters With Empowering Speech at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

See all of the Celebrity Couples at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Halsey, Yungblud, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey and Yungblud Have Off-the-Charts Chemistry During 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Michael Jackson, Wade Robson, Leaving Neverland

Starbucks and More Brands Distance Themselves From Michael Jackson After Leaving Neverland

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.