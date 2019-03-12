EXCLUSIVE!

What Does Meghan Markle Have to Do With Kate's Baby on This Is Us?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 9:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What does Meghan Markle have to do with This Is Us? Well, if Meghan Markle was in the hospital and going into early labor, her family wouldn't be kept in the dark in the waiting room like Kate Pearson's (Chrissy Metz) clan.

"If Meghan Markle were here, right, her doctor would be out here giving us updates every two minutes," Kevin (Justin Hartley) says in the exclusive clip above. "And Kate better not be back there getting anything less than Meghan Markle treatment, whatever that is."

"Baby Markle. Y'all know Baby Markle is going to pop out in full hair and make-up, right? Little crown and scepter, just [waving]," Randall (Sterling K. Brown) says.

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

Tensions are running high as the Pearsons wait for news about Kate. The Tuesday, March 5 episode of the NBC drama ended with Kate's water breaking at just 28 weeks pregnant. Now, her family, including brothers Randall and Kevin, mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore ), step-dad Miguel (Jon Huertas) and sister-in-law Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are stuck playing the waiting game. Kevin seems to be taking it the hardest, but he won't listen to Randall's advice.

This Is Us

NBC

Watch the clip above for more.

The episode, appropriately titled "The Waiting Room," is simply described by NBC as follows: "Tensions run high as the Pearsons await news about Kate's pregnancy."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ This Is Us , Meghan Markle , Chrissy Metz , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelor Season 23

The Bachelor Finale Sneak Peek: Colton Underwood's Dad Has Some Concerns

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Is Done Being Dirty...As Soon As She Stops Throwing Up

Does Colton Underwood Want What He Can't Have?

On My Block Season 2

On My Block Season 2 Trailer Brings on the Fun, But Not Everyone Is Safe

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Breaks Down His "Brutal" Conversation With Colton Underwood

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.