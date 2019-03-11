Chance the Rapper is giving fans an inside look at his fairy tale wedding to Kirsten Corley.

On Monday, the rapper took to Instagram to share the first pictures from the Saturday nuptials, which took place at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, Calif. His caption was simply "The Bennetts," because, let's be honest, the pictures speak for themselves.

In the pictures, Kirsten wears a strapless Galia Lahav ballgown and looks stunning with natural-looking makeup and a romantic up-do. By her side is Chance in a white tuxedo jacket and black bow-tie. A green cliff side and the ocean is the backdrop for the breathtaking photos.

In another photo, Chance holds their 3-year-old daughter Kensli inside the grand ballroom, which was decorated with billowing fabric and tall white rose centerpieces.