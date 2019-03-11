Surfs up, Leighton Meester!

While many may know the Hollywood actress for her role as the preppy and affluent Blair Waldorf, the proud mom has an adventurous side some may not know about.

When covering the April issue of Shape magazine, Leighton revealed a new habit she picked up. Spoiler alert: We have Adam Brody to thank for this new skill.

"Last year, I took up personal training," she revealed to the publication. "My husband also taught me how to surf, and in the last year, I got really into it."

Leighton added, "I'm also making time for soaks in the tub, even though there's often a toddler in there with me."