And over the years, through the course of four very public engagements (three of which actually made it to the altar), Lopez has been afforded the opportunities to learn and do the work necessary to ready herself for Rodriguez. "It was about me figuring out me," she admitted in the February 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar. "Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There's an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I'm in a better place now."

While Lopez was learning to love herself, she was also learning a few other lessons thanks to the men who found their way to one knee in her life pre-Rodriguez.

The first one, taught over 20 years ago, came courtesy of first husband, Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, whom Lopez married in 1997 after meeting him at a restaurant in Miami Beach. Marrying a month before Selena hit theaters, propelling Lopez into a new, upper echelon of the fame game, the two would split in January, a month shy of their one-year anniversary. While the break-up was said to be an amicable one, the ways in which Noa has attempted to cash in on his ex-wife's superstardom over the years, leading Lopez to institute a confidentiality agreement between the two of them in 2004. (It didn't stop Noa from shopping a tell-all book in 2007 or a honeymoon video in 2009—both of with were successfully blocked by Lopez in court.) The lesson here? Choose your men wisely.