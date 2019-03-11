Ariana Grande Reunites With Graham Phillips in NYC

Another day, another reunion for Ariana Grande.

Just over a week ago, the Grammy-winning songstress was snapped hanging out with her former flame, Big Sean. Now, the star has been spotted with another familiar man from her past, Graham Phillips.

On Saturday, the two were photographed on the streets of New York City, apparently heading to dinner together, according to a source. Grande donned a Burberry skirt and over-the-knee white boots under an oversized puffer coat for the occasion while the 25-year-old actor opted for a blazer and slacks underneath a sleek dark coat.

According to the source, they went to ZZ's Clam Bar downtown around 9 p.m. and stayed for around two hours.