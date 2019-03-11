Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be honored at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

GLAAD announced Monday that the superstar couple will be receiving the Vanguard Award at the upcoming ceremony in Los Angeles for their LGBTQ allyship. The honor is awarded to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said Monday. "When Beyoncé and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear."