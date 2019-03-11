How The Case Against Adnan Syed Is Bringing Hae Min Lee to Life

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 11, 2019 7:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed started off its four-episode run bringing Hae Min Lee to life.

The first episode set out painting a picture of the young woman's life before her murder, more than Serial, the podcast that brought the murder and Adnan Syed to national attention, did. It was all by design.

"One of the main goals for the series was to bring Hae Min Lee to life," director Amy Berg told E! News. "I spoke to many of her friends, a family friend of her mother's and the journals and just really tried to build this picture of Hae Min Lee for the film."

Photos

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

Lee was murdered in 1999 and her ex-boyfriend Syed was charged with her death. Syed has been in prison since 2000.

In The Case Against Adnan Syed, Berg interviewed a number of Lee's close friends, had access to her diary and worked with an animator to bring her story to life. The documentary also employed narration of Lee's journals. The first episode paints a picture of the relationship between Lee and Syed, as well as the girl Lee was before her death. The installment touches on Lee's allegations of past abused while in Korea and how she struggled with the weight of keeping her home and school life separate.

The Case Against Adnan Syed

HBO

Lee's family was not involved in the documentary.

"I can't imagine that it's easy for them," Berg said. "We spoke to a close family friend who gave us her insight on the family. They didn't want to participate in the film, but I can't imagine how difficult this must be for them. They thought this was a closed case and justice was served, and then all these questions continue to come up for 20 years. As the mother of a young girl who was murdered and had her life taken away, I'm sure that it's horrific for them," Berg said.

The Case Against Adnan Syed airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Adnan Syed , Serial , TV , HBO , True Crime , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jason Momoa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Resulted in NeNe Leakes Unfollowing Andy Cohen?!

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Explains Her Final Shameless Scene With William H. Macy

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Where Did Fiona Gallagher Go? Shameless Boss on the Unintentional Mystery

Shawn Booth

Why Shawn Booth Needs—and Deserves—to Be the Next Bachelor

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Leaves Shameless: What Happened to Fiona Gallagher?

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Reflects on Shameless Before Her Final Episode

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.