To see which of your favorite celebrity pairings made it through to the Sweet 16 keep reading. Once you've seen who is still battling it out for the crown don't forget to vote for your favorite couples this week.

The competition is fierce, the duos are all amazing and we definitely need your help to decide which adorable couple, like David and Victoria Beckham or Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, deserve to be named the best of the best couples when all is said and done.

Voting for this round ends on Wednesday, Mar. 13 at 7 p.m. PT so get to clicking.