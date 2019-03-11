Goodbye, Fiona. Emmy Rossum left Shameless on Sunday, March 10 during the season nine finale, but Showtime wasn't going to let you off that easily. The network released a "Thank you" video to Rossum and her character, Fiona Gallagher that is sure to get the waterworks going.

The video below looks back at Fiona's journey from eldest sibling to caretaker and everything in between.

"Nothing is bigger than family," she says in the video. A perfect statement to sum up the character.

In her last episode, Fiona continued on her sobriety quest, realized used her check for $100,000 to pay off a court-ordered fine, gave $50,000 to Debbie (Emma Kenney) and used the rest of the $50,000 to leave home.